Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315,019 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,939 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $83,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $54,184,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 130.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,957,000 after buying an additional 208,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.22. 7,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.14. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $331.05. The firm has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

