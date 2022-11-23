Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Cigna by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Cigna by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Cigna by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Cigna by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 287 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Cigna Stock Up 1.3 %

Cigna Announces Dividend

Shares of CI opened at $319.35 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $331.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

