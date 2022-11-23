Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Boosted by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $15,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.55. 33,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,109. The company has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $331.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

