Cigna (NYSE:CI) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $370.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s previous close.

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $319.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $331.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

