Cindicator Hits One Day Trading Volume of $187.51 (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $830,864.25 and approximately $187.51 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cindicator has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cindicator Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

