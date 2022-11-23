Circle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 0.8% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in CrowdStrike by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CrowdStrike by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.09.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike Price Performance

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.39. 20,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,296. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.