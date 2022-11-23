Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,936 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EFT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. 507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,802. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $15.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

