Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TJX traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $80.48. The company had a trading volume of 131,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.