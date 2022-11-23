Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $740,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,332,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.24. The firm has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $676.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

