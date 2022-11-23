Circle Wealth Management LLC Invests $589,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $45,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $67,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.98. The stock had a trading volume of 32,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,151. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

