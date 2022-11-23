Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 141 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,818,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of General Electric by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,204,000 after acquiring an additional 584,200 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $87.80. The stock had a trading volume of 47,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,948. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.