Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $112.90. 232,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,845,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $464.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.