Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,216 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Zscaler by 221.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.5 %

ZS stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.18. 15,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,584. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $373.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.87.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

