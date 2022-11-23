Citigroup Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $166.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $169.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIDU. Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.88.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.54. Baidu has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $171.87. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

About Baidu

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,001,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,240,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

