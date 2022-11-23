Claro Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,883 FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Claro Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.09% of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA YMAR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. 1,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,719. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03.

