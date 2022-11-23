Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after acquiring an additional 120,236 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.01. 6,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,528. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.