Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,768,000. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 325,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,460 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.11. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.