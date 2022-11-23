Claro Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $96.24. The stock had a trading volume of 25,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,223. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

