Claro Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after purchasing an additional 143,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,544. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

