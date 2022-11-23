Claro Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.78. 48,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,332,303. The company has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $676.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.78 and a 200 day moving average of $223.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

