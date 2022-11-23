Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 955,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,769,000 after buying an additional 109,062 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 830,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,540,000 after buying an additional 131,753 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.46.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 102,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,019. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.87. The company has a market capitalization of $104.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $115.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

