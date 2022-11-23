Claro Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

