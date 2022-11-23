Claro Advisors LLC Sells 602 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.61. 4,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,128. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

