Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Down 4%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 32,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,760,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLNE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
