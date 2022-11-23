Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Down 4%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 32,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,760,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLNE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

About Clean Energy Fuels

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 130.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 111,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 62,972 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 65.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,437,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 960,175 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.