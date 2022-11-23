Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sets New 52-Week High at $132.55

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $132.55 and last traded at $131.29, with a volume of 5824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Clearfield Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

