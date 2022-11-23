ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

