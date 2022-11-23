ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 10.3 %
Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.