CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML) Announces GBX 5 Dividend

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CML Microsystems Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of LON CML opened at GBX 465.45 ($5.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £73.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 399.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 390.06. CML Microsystems has a 1 year low of GBX 332.25 ($3.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 478 ($5.65).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Tuesday.

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

