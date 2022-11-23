Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells $368,692.20 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,710 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $368,692.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,892 shares in the company, valued at $10,802,155.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCB traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,148. The company has a market cap of $635.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.58 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 13.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,172,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 718,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCB. Stephens lifted their price objective on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.