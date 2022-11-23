Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,300 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $26,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,738 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,202,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,808 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after acquiring an additional 57,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.47. 3,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,143. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

