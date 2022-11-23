Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.11% of Cohen & Steers worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth $25,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.54 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

