Coin98 Price Hits $0.24 (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $51.05 million and $11.89 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.29 or 0.01808195 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012956 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00034488 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00044278 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.34 or 0.01680759 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

