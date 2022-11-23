CoinField Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $74.94 Million (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001542 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $74.94 million and $6.24 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinField Coin has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin launched on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

