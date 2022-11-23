Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Reduced by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

