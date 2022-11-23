Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Position Trimmed by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.33. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Comerica to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

