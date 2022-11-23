Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.50. Approximately 1,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.00 million and a PE ratio of 45.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39.

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

