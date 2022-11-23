Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.12

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.12 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 44.19 ($0.52). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 44.17 ($0.52), with a volume of 5 shares.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £229.05 million and a PE ratio of 9.41.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

