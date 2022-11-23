Comparing Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) & California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ)

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Berry and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry 20.07% 22.21% 10.10% California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Berry and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 1 0 3 0 2.50 California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Berry currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.80%. Given Berry’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Berry is more favorable than California Resources.

This table compares Berry and California Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $544.95 million 1.25 -$15.54 million $2.26 3.92 California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A

Berry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than California Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Berry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of California Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Berry beats California Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

