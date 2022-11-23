Comparing Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management 141.16% -3.19% -0.92% Postal Realty Trust 6.52% 1.20% 0.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Apartment Investment and Management and Postal Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Postal Realty Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Postal Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Postal Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $169.84 million 7.24 -$5.91 million $1.80 4.51 Postal Realty Trust $39.94 million 7.54 $2.06 million $0.14 113.08

Postal Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats Apartment Investment and Management on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

