Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ CNCE traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. 318,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,194. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $246.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals
About Concert Pharmaceuticals
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.