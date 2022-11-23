Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CNCE traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. 318,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,194. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $246.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,988,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $6,720,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,673,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 673,041 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 516,912 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

