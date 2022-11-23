Conflux (CFX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.18 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Conflux has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $56.62 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,172.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00433026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00113033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00825874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00673656 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00236731 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02545454 USD and is down -6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,502,919.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.