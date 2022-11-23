Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 3,135 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after buying an additional 618,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $271,661,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $107.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

