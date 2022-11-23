Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 3,000 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $66.38. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $62.22 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

