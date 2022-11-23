Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 3,394 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in American Software were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $78,912.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $986,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $78,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $986,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,248.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Software stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.57 million, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.88. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $26.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 141.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

