Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,004 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 5.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $1,485,000.

SUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

NYSE:SUM opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $41.46.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

