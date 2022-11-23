Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.69% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 839.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

