Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.15% of Integer worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 6,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 56.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Integer to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

ITGR opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.13. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $88.58.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

