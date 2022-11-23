Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 65,475 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,475 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after buying an additional 3,069,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after buying an additional 2,633,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,076,000 after buying an additional 2,230,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VEU opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

