Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 925 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,720,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after acquiring an additional 355,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 624,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after acquiring an additional 80,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.9 %

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.92. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $553.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

