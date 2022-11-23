ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Navellier & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 2.4% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after acquiring an additional 408,012 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,235,451,000 after buying an additional 250,117 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.8 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.31. 254,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,549,997. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.87.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

