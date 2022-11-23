Constellation (DAG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $278,650.28

Constellation (DAG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $108.31 million and $278,650.28 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002566 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.88 or 0.08679371 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00471019 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,754.40 or 0.28899684 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
